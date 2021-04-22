Carlos the penguin turns 15 at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After the Rosamond Gifford Zoo recently welcomed its latest penguin chick, Thursday was a special birthday for one of its long-time residents.

Carlos the humboldt penguin marked his 15th birthday. He was the first penguin to hatch at the zoo back on April 22, 2006. At the time, the zoo was starting a new colony of humboldt penguins with 19 birds from other zoos and aquariums. 

You’ll recognize carlos by the green and yellow ID band on his right wing if you visit him at the zoo.

