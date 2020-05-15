Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Carnival Eats Syracuse to dish out deep-fried favorites this weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you craving some deep-fried favorites? Carnival Eats Syracuse will be set up the next two weekends so you can get your fix.

The set-up will be open on May 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the corner of North Geddes and Spencer Street. They will be serving up favorites like:

  • Deep-Fried Oreos
  • Deep-Fried Twinkies
  • Funnel Cakes
  • Candy and Carmel Apples
  • Corn Dogs
  • Fried Cheese on a Stick
  • Cotton Candy
  • Fried Dough
  • Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected