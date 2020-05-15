Carnival Eats Syracuse to dish out deep-fried favorites this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you craving some deep-fried favorites? Carnival Eats Syracuse will be set up the next two weekends so you can get your fix.

The set-up will be open on May 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the corner of North Geddes and Spencer Street. They will be serving up favorites like: