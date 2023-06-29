SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People in Syracuse during this Independence Day weekend will have the chance to enjoy food, fireworks, and rides as the Carnival Rides and Treats festival will be happening at the New York State Fairgrounds Midway from June 30-July 2.

On June 30, the festival will go on from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. That will be followed up on July 1 and July 2 when the festival goes from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Firework shows will happen all three nights at 9:45 p.m.

The expanded festival this year will include approximately 20 carnival rides, including several new rides to go along with some classics, such as bumper cars and a merry-go-round.

More “games of skill and chance” will also be added with “bigger and better prizes,” Carnival Rides and Treats said.

Food stands will be available at the carnival with Italian Sausage from Big Kahuna’s and baked potatoes from Baked Potato Express included in the lineup.

General admission is free, but there will be a $15 charge for every car that parks after 6 p.m. each night. All-you-can-ride wristbands will also be available for $30 for the carnival rides.

Cash, credit, or Apple Pay can be used for food, but parking fees must be paid by credit card only.