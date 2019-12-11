Carrier continues holiday tradition with Seymour Elementary School

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To ensure kids have the chance to feel the holiday spirit, Carrier continued its nearly 30-year tradition with Seymour Elementary School.
100 kindergarteners from the West Side of Syracuse received a gift, each donated by a Carrier employee. It’s a yearly tradition that means so much for everyone involved.
The director of sustainability for the refrigeration business, Jon Shaw, said, “Every kid should have an opportunity to enjoy the magic of the season, and even if it’s the only gift they get this season, it just makes it even more gratifying to be able to do that for them.”
Santa Claus even stopped by to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.
