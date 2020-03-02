Carrier Dome about to enter into a new chapter: See our coverage of the early days

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The famed Carrier Dome is beginning the last chapter for its famous air inflated roof, part of the Syracuse skyline for the past four decades.

The final games under this Dome roof were played over the weekend, with both the Syracuse University men and women basketball teams falling to ACC foes. The Orange men’s lacrosse team did win over rival Hobart on Friday night in the Dome.

With games over until the fall, it is expected that sometime this month the Dome will be deflated so lights and speakers can be removed and the roof disassembled.

Another walk down memory lane with The Dome. Found a couple of specials @NewsChannel9 did at the time of construction, then an aircheck from the news, much of it done from the Dome, on the night of that first game. Story at 5pm, lots of Dome archives at https://t.co/nZiNg37kWs pic.twitter.com/0sr93Xmwgg — Jeff Kulikowsky (@JeffNC9) March 2, 2020

It was an amazing build, just 22 months from the last game at Archbold Stadium on November 11, 1978 until the first game on September 20, 1980.

SU Vice President for Facility Administrations Dr. Harvey Kaiser said on opening night: “It will give this city an identity that it needs to sustain itself in the Northeast. We’ve seen crowds of people downtown and had reports of throngs in the hotels and department stores that we haven’t seen in years.”

“I’m confident as we look to the years ahead of this facility this is just the beginning and we can have this facility in our community and it can mean a lot to a lot of people,” first Dome Managing Director Tom Benzel said in the press box on opening night.

The roof replacement project is expected to be finished so the Orange can host Colgate for a football game on September 19, 2020.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9