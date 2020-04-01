Carrier Dome construction deemed essential, work will resume

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has confirmed that construction on the Carrier Dome is deemed essential and will continue.
This comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo stopped all non-essential construction on Friday.
On Wednesday, the Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon, told NewsChannel 9 that the structure wouldn’t be safe if the work stopped.
The construction has been classified as essential and workers are now allowed to continue installing the new roof and upgrading the stadium.
