Carrier Dome construction “has to be exempt,” says Onondaga County Executive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As “non-essential” construction projects across New York are suspended due to the coronavirus, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says Carrier Dome construction “has to be exempt.”

On Friday new guidelines were issued by the Empire State Development Corporation suspending work not deemed necessary to protect the health and safety of occupants or unsafe if left undone.

During a press conference Friday, McMahon said he had notified the state about the Carrier Dome project, adding that the metal structure would be unsafe if left in its current unsecured state.

“We’re not going to stop construction and have 50 mph winds present another public health challenge,” McMahon said.

McMahon clarified that some “non-essential” work involving the Carrier Dome may shut down temporarily but did not provide specifics. He added that he had also been in touch with the construction company.

Essential construction will include any work on roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities and affordable housing projects.

The Empire State Development Corporation stated that “non-essential” work must wind down by April 3.

The shutdown is scheduled to last through April 21.

