Carrier Dome construction update: Roof starting to cover stadium

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Carrier Dome roof is now starting to cover the stadium.
The public can see the panels on the outside, which will be what they are calling the hard roof.
There is also blue netting being installed for the translucent section to let the maximum amount of light in.
There is also work being done on decking lights and video boards.
The goal is to be finished by Sept. 18.
