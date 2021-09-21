Carrier Dome gets brand-new lighting system with new capabilities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –There is an interesting new feature for the Carrier Dome, that you might notice the next time you go to an event at the Loud House.





The arena’s new exterior lighting system can tie in with the new interior LED system. The outside of the Dome can be lit in almost any color, or combination of colors. Lights can dance around the dome, hold steady, and change.

The Dome plans to debut this for fans coming to the SU football game with Liberty University Friday night. The system can also be used to light up the Dome to acknowledge different special causes and events.