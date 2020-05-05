Carrier Dome project moves fully into next phase; when will we see the new roof on the stadium?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Carrier Dome roof replacement project is not slowing down even though a key phase is all finished.

The project has been deemed essential by New York State and allowed to continue during the Governor’s NY on Pause order.

Work has wrapped up on the huge crown truss on the top of the stadium which will help support the new roof.

“It is pretty cool when you’re farther away from Syracuse and you see that structure and wait until that roof goes up with it,” says Pete Sala, Syracuse University Vice President of Facilities and Dome Managing Director.

The last beam was locked into place in late April, adorned with an American and an SU flag, which were both flown for every SU football game last fall.

Sala tells NewsChannel 9, “We had measured it, we knew it was going to fit perfectly but still, right, it’s not up there in place and it takes like an hour to get it there so it was a big relief.”

Also, as is a tradition in the construction industry to put a tree on the highest point of a project, one was placed as the topper on the last piece of steel for the Dome crown truss.

With the crown truss finished it means the gigantic crane parked on the west side of the Dome for months is no longer needed and has been disassembled and moved on to its next job.

“It is different, it looks empty, though there’ll be more equipment coming in there, there’ll be a crane coming in there from Pfeifer FabriTec,” Sala says.

A separate contractor was also brought in to make sure that every screw and bolt on the crown truss is absolutely safe for the next phase.

That next phase is the new roof. According to the roof manufacturer FabriTec, it will be a PTFE-fiberglass roof. The PTFE-fiberglass will be much more efficient than the old inflatable fabric material, allowing for reduced maintenance costs and risks.

The old roof and the cables to help support it are all down, packed into containers, and hauled off for recycling. New cables and pipes are being laid out for the bridge truss to hold the new roof.

Sala adds, “You’re also going to see these jacking devices to start jacking that new roof into the air as that goes into place and there’ll be a structure without any skin on it.”

He estimates that around mid-July people in Syracuse will start to see the new roof start to emerge on the building, with work expected to last through August.

“It’s kind of neat, it’s good to see, I think it’s going to be great for people when they come back to the stadium,” Sala adds to NewsChannel 9.

The first shipment of souvenir pieces of the old roof starts going out this week to SU’s graduating class as a gift to mark their time on campus.

Regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic commencement was not going to be held in the Dome because of the roof project. This marks the first time since the Dome opened that commencement will not be in the famous stadium.

You can follow construction by clicking here to see a live camera feed of the Dome.