Carrier Dome roof will likely be deflated next week

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s defined the Central New York skyline for over 40 years, and soon it will be deflated.

Syracuse University told NewsChannel 9 that the Carrier Dome roof will likely be deflated some time next week.

It was earlier this month that the SU women’s basketball team played the final event inside the dome before it was closed for renovation work.

As construction continues, you can see the new roof take shape. It is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2020 Syracuse football home opener.

