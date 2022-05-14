SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Carrier Dome sign has been removed off the side of the Dome, a tweet from Ricky Sayer shows. Ricky Sayer is a reporter at LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and an alumnus of Syracuse University.

The sign’s removal comes almost a month after the announcement that Liverpool business JMA Wireless will take over the stadium’s naming rights.

The removal also comes just before Syracuse University’s commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 15, where David Muir will deliver the commencement address.