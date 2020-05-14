Cars line up to wish West Genesee senior a happy birthday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Social distancing guidelines have made any celebration tricky, but one West Genesee family was able to celebrate their son’s 18th birthday in a unique way.

A line of cars surprised West Genesee senior Anthony Dattellas, as they drove by his house with signs celebrating his 18th birthday in a unique, socially-distanced way.

Anthony Dattellas stands in front of his birthday sign

Dattellas with his family

Decorations for Dattellas’ birthday

Dattellas is committed to playing lacrosse at Hobart and William Smith College in the fall.

Happy Birthday and congratulations Anthony from all of us at NewsChannel 9!

