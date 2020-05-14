SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Social distancing guidelines have made any celebration tricky, but one West Genesee family was able to celebrate their son’s 18th birthday in a unique way.
A line of cars surprised West Genesee senior Anthony Dattellas, as they drove by his house with signs celebrating his 18th birthday in a unique, socially-distanced way.
Dattellas is committed to playing lacrosse at Hobart and William Smith College in the fall.
Happy Birthday and congratulations Anthony from all of us at NewsChannel 9!
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Don’t wander streets of Tijuana looking for beer, officials warn
- Cars line up to wish West Genesee senior a happy birthday
- Green Empire Farms must move employees out of hotels under a deadline
- ‘No one is above the law’: Lawmakers respond to Burr stepping down as intel chair amid stock sales investigation
- Senate Republicans continue to spar over additional coronavirus aid to states
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App