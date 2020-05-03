Cars lined up for hand sanitizer at Beak & Skiff on Sunday

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What started as a way to give back to healthcare workers on the front lines, has turned into helping anyone in need at Beak & Skiff.

Beak & Skiff held a hand sanitizer giveaway earlier on Sunday, and the community showed their support.

The giveaway was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., but Beak & Skiff had to open early because too many cars were blocking traffic.

In March, 1911 Distillery, located on the Beak & Skiff Apple Hill Campus, switched from canning cocktails to supplying sanitizer. They first donated bottles to those working on the front lines, then they started selling it to everyone by the case, and on Sunday they decided to give a free bottle to anyone in need.

President and Co-Owner of Beak & Skiff, Eddie Brennan, said, “Yes, it’s going to cost a lot of money, a lot of effort. We felt we were called to do something bigger, it’s not just me it’s the Beak & Skiff family.”

You can still purchase the hand sanitizer on the Beak & Skiff website by the case.

