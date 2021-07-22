Carthage High School class reunion results in COVID exposure

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jefferson County Public Health Service is requesting that attendees of the Carthage High School class reunion and associated activities on Friday, July 16, 2021 and Saturday, July 17, 2021 monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through July 31, 2021.

The NYS Department of Health has identified a cluster of positive cases from these events.

In addition to positive cases identified in Jefferson County residents, those who attended from other counties in New York State and from other states, have also tested positive.

The New York State Department of Health, all impacted local health departments in New York State, and other state health departments are working together to contract trace and isolate these cases.

If symptoms do develop among other attendees or close contacts of attendees, the department is urging these individuals to get tested, stay home, and contact their doctor for further guidance as needed.