Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Casa Mia delivers pizzas to St. Joseph’s Hospital workers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local pizza restaurant Casa Mia delivered 100 pizzas to hospital workers on Tuesday. The owners of Casa Mia went to St. Joseph’s Hospital to give some very deserving workers a yummy meal. They plan on doing the same for Syracuse Police, Upstate University Hospital, and Crouse Hospital in the future.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected