Casa Mia delivers pizzas to St. Joseph’s Hospital workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local pizza restaurant Casa Mia delivered 100 pizzas to hospital workers on Tuesday. The owners of Casa Mia went to St. Joseph’s Hospital to give some very deserving workers a yummy meal. They plan on doing the same for Syracuse Police, Upstate University Hospital, and Crouse Hospital in the future.
