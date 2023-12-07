ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three of the four teens in the case of an assault at Clyde Savannah High School will be tried in youth court.

That was the decision from a judge in Wayne County Wednesday. Had the trials moved to family court, all files in the proceedings would have remained sealed.

The defendants — two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy — were accused of being involved in the assault of a 14-year-old boy inside the school’s locker room. The four were members of the school’s Varsity Football team, which led to the team’s season ending.

The 15-year-old, 17-year-old, and one of the 16-year-olds faces charges of felony aggravated sexual abuse, first-degree hazing, and forcible touching. The other 16-year-old, who is being charged with unlawful surveillance, is being sent to family court because he was 15 at the time he was charged.

On the community side of things, the Clyde-Savannah school board held a meeting last month, but many parents were disappointed that they were unable to voice their concerns over the situation.