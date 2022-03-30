OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Legislature has scheduled a special meeting Friday to vote on hiring an outside firm to investigate the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks.

It was revealed this month that the teenager with cerebral palsy died after extreme parent neglect in 2021 . It’s not known how the Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services missed warning signs of Brook’s extreme weight loss and expansive bed sores.

For years, the Department of Social Services has described itself as an underfunded agency, resulting in frequent staff turnover and inexperienced caseworks.

The DSS commissioner’s repeated warnings to the Onondaga County Legislature didn’t result in the help and funding she’s requested for years, as shown in recordings of public meetings.

At the November 2019 meeting of the Finance and Personnel Committee, which was responsible for the 2020 Oswego County Budget, Legislator Patrick Twiss led the motion to remove several requested caseworker positions from the proposed budget.

At the meeting, DSS Commissioner Stacey Alvord pleaded for help again: “This was not an easy decision to ask you for 11 new positions. I understand that’s a really heavy lift for us. I only did it because kids are unsafe in our community right now with present staffing. Our case loads are absolutely out of control.”

The DSS manager assigned to protective services, Sara Finley, said nearly 80% of her caseworkers were responsible for more than the state-recommended number of 15 cases.

Finley told the group: “We are not making our required contacts because we don’t have the people. We don’t have the time. We just don’t have the capacity.”

After Twiss passed on her offer to see a detailed presentation, the commissioner said: “Legislator Twiss, you must know something I don’t about keeping kids safe in our community.”

Her comment was shot down by angry legislators.

Twiss responded: “I’m extremely offended. You should not say that to a legislator in a meeting like this.” He said his hesitation was due to keeping a tight budget and taxes in check.

NewsChannel 9’s review of the enacted 2020 budget shows five case workers were funded but four were not. Budget documents show no growth in the number of caseworkers in 2021 or 2022.