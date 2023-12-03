WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Dec. 1, Case Middle School in Watertown responded to a “potential safety concern,” the Watertown City School District superintendent, Dr. Larry Schmiegel, said.

In a letter sent to parents, Schmiegel said the situation was promptly addressed and the school’s security measures were immediately activated. He also said that at no point were any students or staff in danger, and there was no active threat.

Schmiegel said the well-being of students “are our top priorities” and encouraged open communication between home and school.

He did not elaborate on the nature of the potential threat in the letter.

Dr. Schmiegel’s full statement can be seen below:

I hope this message finds you well. Today, our staff at Case Middle School responded to a potential safety concern. I want to assure you that law enforcement was immediately notified, and, at no point, were students and staff in any danger. The situation was promptly addressed, and our security measures were immediately activated.

I want to emphasize that there was no active threat to the safety of our students, faculty, or staff throughout this incident.

The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities, and we are committed to maintaining a secure environment for everyone at the school. We encourage open communication between home and school. If your child has any concerns or information related to this incident, please encourage them to reach out to a counselor or administrator.

We kindly request your support in reinforcing the importance of safety and responsible behavior with your children. If you have any further questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact the school administration.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.