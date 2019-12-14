Cast of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ give children at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital a special performance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The children at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital were treated to a breathtaking performance on Friday, December 13.

The cast of “Beauty and the Beast” took a break from the Syracuse Stage to perform for the children spending the holidays in the hospital.

Syracuse Stage’s Artistic Director, Bob Hupp, said, “It’s a chance for them to really interact with the children. When they’re on stage in their costumes as their characters they don’t necessarily get to be right up close with the kids who come to see the show. This is a chance to bring some light and fun into the childrens’ lives and so they love doing it, it’s very meaningful to them and it’s something they look forward to year after year.”

The cast even spreading a little holiday cheer singing some well-known Christmas carols and other holiday tunes.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9