ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome Capitol Theater will host Cat Video Fest 2023 on Saturday, Oct. 7, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Cat Video Fest is features a nationally curated compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos that have been put together from unique submissions, sourced animations and music videos.

Several local cat videos will also be shown before the full-length national feature.

Prior to the videos, attendees can come starting at 1:30 to the Capitol Theater lobby where they can enjoy sveral cat displays with live cats and kittens.

Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors/students/military members, $5 for Capitol Friends and $3 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or online HERE.