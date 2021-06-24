Catering company preps for busiest weekend ahead of high school graduations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With high school graduations back in full swing, so are graduation parties and catering companies feeling the effects.

Smoke Incorporated BBQ in Syracuse said this weekend is their busiest weekend as things start to finally feel back to normal.

Owner, Dick Benedetto tells NewsChannel 9 he’s booked up the whole weekend with on-site catering and food deliveries, a stark difference from last year.

“Last year there was nothing, literally nothing, no graduations, no weddings, no nothing so the difference is 100%, this year it’s almost back to normal,” Benedetto said.

And the preparation began days in advance, smoking the meat and prepping the side dishes to make sure he’s ready to go come Friday.

Benedetto said as more events start to take place again, his business is beginning to recover, adding that he’s booked up from now until August.