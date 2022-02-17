SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Catholic Charities of Onondaga County announced on Wednesday plans to develop and open a new Housing Services Center in Syracuse. The new Housing Services Center will replace the current one on Clinton Street, which is planned to become part of JMA Wireless’s new 5G campus.

The new shelter will include an 80-bed emergency shelter, onsite physical and mental health services, a culinary training program, office space, and six apartments for highly-vulnerable men.

Catholic Charities says they have been working closely with city representatives to decide on the location for the project, which is at 1801 Erie Blvd. East. It’s around a mile and a half from Downtown Syracuse and in an area zoned for the proposed use. Michael Melara, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, says, “We took into account the various perspectives of community stakeholders as we developed this project. We believe this location will address a significant need while also carefully considering the concerns of community members.”

Melara also shares how Catholic Charities has already been providing for homeless men in Syracuse for forty years. “Serving the homeless represents the full expression of our mission and our commitment to those who are in the greatest need,” says Melara.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon also commented on the project. He shared that his administration has been “laser-focused” on addressing issues of poverty and that Catholic Charities has been a tremendous partner. “I’m thrilled to see this project move forward,” said McMahon. “Onondaga County is also proud to allocate financial resources to make this project a reality,” he added.