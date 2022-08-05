(WSYR-TV) — The work of Catholic Charities here in Onondaga County stretches back nearly 100 years. It was the dream of Bishop Daniel Curley to help folks facing hardships.

Today, they help nearly 19,000 people a year. They could use some assistance providing that help, which is where their annual fundraiser, the House of Providence Awards, comes in.

Catholic Charities helps those in the area who are most in need, no matter their background.

This year’s fundraiser is honoring three individuals in the community who have been instrumental in humanitarian volunteering. The event will feature lots of food, drinks, and fun along with its awards ceremony.

The House of Providence Awards will take place on September 28 at the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse. The start time is set for 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit ccoc.us.