CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To many people’s surprise, a black bear got a little too close to home, taking an evening stroll through Clay Sunday night.

Neighbors have been emailing NewsChannel 9, saying home surveillance video caught the bear wandering down Capricorn Drive before running off.

The NYSDEC has more on what to do if a bear ambles through your backyard.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, Central New York is not considered a primary area for black bears.

If you happen to see one, it’s important to remember they can be dangerous.

Here is a video from the State Department of Conservation on black bears.

Stay calm and walk, do not run, to safety.