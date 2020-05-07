Caution on the roadways: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the May flowers begin to bloom in the beautiful spring sun, motorcyclists are hitting the open road, enjoying the warmer weather too.

Makes the revs of the engine a reminder to be safe and look twice.

Early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show fatalities from motorcycle accidents decreasing for the third year in a row, but motorcycle riders are still overrepresented in traffic fatalities. Motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in an accident, according to NHTSA.

Safe riding practices and cooperation from everyone on the road will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our nation’s highways.

Motorcyclists are at a disadvantage on the road due to their size and visibility. Drivers should always be alert and avoid distractions like cell phones, but there are a few other things they can do to prevent accidents.

Drivers should make sure their mirrors are properly positioned. Be sure to check blind spots with mirrors AND physically turning around before changing lanes.

Keep extra distance between you and a motorcycle. It’s easy to misjudge a motorcycle’s speed and distance. Most motorcycle accidents happen from automobiles rear-ending motorcycles. For automobiles, this could result in a minor fender bender, but for motorcycles, this can be fatal.

For motorcyclists, preparation and protection are keys to safety.

Riding a motorcycle requires a different set of skills and knowledge than driving a car. Motorcyclists should be properly licensed. In New York State, a written test and road test need to be passed in order to receive a motorcycle license.

On the road, motorcyclists should always wear proper protection. A properly fitting helmet should always be worn, arms and legs should be covered, ideally, in heavy denim or leather, boots or shoes should be worn to cover ankles, and gloves should be worn to help with grip and protect your hands in the event of a crash.

Motorcyclists should wear brightly colored clothing with reflective material to themselves more visible to other vehicle drivers.

For more information you can visit NHTSA.gov.