(WSYR-TV) — Both Cayuga and Cortland County have released statements in preparation of a northward push of migrants expected to come to New York State.

Cortland County

The county has issued a State of Emergency and Emergency order as of today, May 19, to not allow county hotels, motels, owners of multi-family homes, or owners of property to accept undocumented immigrants that are seeking entry into the county.

They added that Cortland County is among many others in the state that is facing an increase in its homeless population.

“This is a national crisis that should not be left to New York State counties. A national plan needs to be put together, with a plan for how to house, feed, provide medical care, and so forth for these people. Cortland County, along with other New York counties, is not prepared for a flood of asylum seekers, and it is not fair to the County, or the asylum seekers, to send busloads of people with no plan of what to do with them after they arrive,” stated Cortland County Chair, Kevin Fitch.

You can read the entire declaration HERE.

Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Legislative Chairman, David Gould, has sent out an Emergency Declaration as well. With the county resources feeling strained by migrants.

Their statement reads: The Federal government has been unable to safely accommodate the housing, medical and physical needs of these populations, and therefore the burden of providing such services has fallen to certain state governments. These state governments are equally overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people who need food, shelter, and medical care and as a result, have relocated several thousand immigrants and asylum seekers to major cities such as New York City.

“Cayuga County already has a crisis with its existing homeless population due to limited housing and related resources. The influx of migrant and asylum seekers to this existing needy population would strain our county facilities and resources beyond capacity,” said Gould.

The order will remain in effect until removed or extended an additional 30 days.