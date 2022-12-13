ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit ahead of Christmas, what better way than attending a Holiday performance!

The annual Holiday concert held by the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 3 p.m. in Ford Hall at Ithaca College.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of Interim Music Director, Grant Cooper and will feature a side by side with the CCO Youth Orchestra.

There will also be an appearance by cellist Josha Jang, who is a winner of the CCO’s 2020 Lee Strebel Memorial Youth Concert Competition.

For the first time, Ithaca audiences will be able to hear the special Holiday sound produced by CCO and Maestro Cooper. It is truly a celebration you won’t want to miss.

A pre-concert will be performed by members of the Ithaca High School Chorale, under the direction of Kristin Zaryski, in the McHenry Lounge outside of Ford Hall, to set the mood for the Holiday celebration.