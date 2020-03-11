Cayuga Chamber Orchestra cancels performance due to coronavirus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra has canceled the final Orchestral Series performance of the 2019-20 season, which was scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at Ford Hall on the campus of Ithaca College.

The program was to feature guitarist Jordan Dodson playing Rodrigo’s “Concerto de Aranjuez.”

This concert will also feature Arriaga’s “Los Esclavos Felices,” Piazzola’s “Oblivion,” and Schubert’s “Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major.”

The cancelation is due to ongoing developments related to COVID-19, a concern for everyone’s health and well-being, and the temporary ban on group events on the Ithaca College campus.

There are no current plans to reschedule.

All ticket-holders will be able to exchange their tickets to March 27 for tickets to a later performance this season, or a voucher for a ticket to any subscription concert in the 2020-2021 season

