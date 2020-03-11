ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra has canceled the final Orchestral Series performance of the 2019-20 season, which was scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at Ford Hall on the campus of Ithaca College.
The program was to feature guitarist Jordan Dodson playing Rodrigo’s “Concerto de Aranjuez.”
This concert will also feature Arriaga’s “Los Esclavos Felices,” Piazzola’s “Oblivion,” and Schubert’s “Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major.”
The cancelation is due to ongoing developments related to COVID-19, a concern for everyone’s health and well-being, and the temporary ban on group events on the Ithaca College campus.
There are no current plans to reschedule.
All ticket-holders will be able to exchange their tickets to March 27 for tickets to a later performance this season, or a voucher for a ticket to any subscription concert in the 2020-2021 season
More from NewsChannel 9:
- St. Patrick’s Parade Co-Grand Marshals Embody Theme, “A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words”
- First presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas, Governor announces
- Cayuga Chamber Orchestra cancels performance due to coronavirus
- National Exposure For Local Comedian
- Rose Wrap: Final Rose Part 2
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App