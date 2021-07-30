Cayuga Co. Health Department wants you to “Fight the Bite” after mosquito-borne illnesses detected

CAYUGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is urging the public to avoid mosquito bites this summer, and take steps to “Fight the Bite”.

Mosquito pools in Oswego County have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and mosquitos in Onondaga have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus. West Nile Virus has also been detected in mosquitoes across New York State.

The spread of these diseases through mosquito bites make it especially important for people to both protect themselves and minimize populations on their properties. Click here for a full list of tips to reduce bites provided by the Oswego County Health department.

Some of those tips include wearing shoes and socks, long pants, and long sleeves; using mosquito repellent containing 20-30 percent DEET or Picardin, and reducing standing water on your property.

Mosquitos breed and multiply with help from standing water such as puddles, collected rainwater in buckets and wheelbarrows, gutters and more. Eliminating standing water can be done in several ways, such as cleaning rain gutters, changing out water in bird feeders, and draining water from pool covers.

Other ways to reduce water collection is to get rid of old tires on your property, drilling holes in recycling containers kept outdoors, and using landscaping to eliminate low spots that can collect rainwater.

For more information, visit the Cayuga County Environmental Health web page or call the Cayuga County Health Department at 315-253-1560.