Cayuga Co. holding COVID-19 drive-thru clinic for essential workers

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Cayuga County, the health department will offer another drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic for essential workers and their household members.
The clinic will be held on Thursday and you will need to make an appointment.
The county is also participating in several other initiatives, including offering free cloth face masks for seniors.
The county is also allowing applicants and recipients of temporary assistance, SNAP, HEAP and Medicaid take pictures of their documents and submit them to the Department of Social Services through a mobile app.
That mobile app is called NYDocSubmit.
For more information on the clinic and other initiatives, call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.
