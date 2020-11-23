Cayuga Co. Legislature Chair: Follow advice of healthcare community on Thanksgiving

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chair of the Cayuga County Legislature has a Thanksgiving message for residents of the county as COVID-19 cases spike there as around the country.

In a letter posted to Twitter, Aileen McNabb-Coleman said, “I’d love to tell you that we should ignore the pragmatic guidance from the State and healthcare community and simply carry forth this holiday season the way you normally would. As your county leader, that is irresponsible of me to suggest.”

McNabb-Coleman went on to say the current spike in cases in Cayuga County came from small gatherings or what is called ‘living room’ spread.

While mass gatherings can be limited, replaced by virtual events or meetings, McNabb-Coleman said the challenge is how to address the spread that comes from small family gatherings. She said it all comes down to “personal choice, personal discipline, and personal sacrifice.”

She added that she’d be missing her extended family’s annual Thanksgiving gathering.

The County Legislature Chair said, “My wish for this holiday season for our hospital to worry less about capacity, for our children to get as much out of their education as possible, for our essential employees to get a break and for our local economy to recover. In whatever way you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, please be safe and healthy. We are all in this together.”

You can see the entire message below.