Cayuga Co. public health director talks COVID-19 cases in the county

(WSYR-TV) — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in areas of New York, including Cayuga County.

Cayuga hasn’t seen the number of cases spike to above 20 since the spring.

It has become more evident in recent weeks that the uptick in COVID-19 cases in our county is related to community spread/transmission of the virus for a variety of reasons including; more people attending large gatherings, exposures in church/worship services and schools reopening. Not only are we seeing more community spread of the virus, but our more recent positive cases have had many more contacts being placed into mandatory quarantine recently. As we have in the past, we are strongly encouraging that people keep their circles small. Our department cannot emphasize this enough. The more gatherings we attend, the more times we frequent stores, the more activities our children participate in, all present an increased risk of exposure. We are strongly encouraging the public to practice safe social distancing by staying six feet apart from others both indoors and outdoors, wearing a face-covering both indoors and outdoors when safe social distancing (six feet apart) cannot be maintained. Cayuga County Health Department

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy on Thursday about the COVID-19 cases in the county. Click the player below to watch the full interview.