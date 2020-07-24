Cayuga Co. to hold last drive-thru clinic on July 28

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Health officials announced that they will soon be winding down their drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics.

The last one is currently set for Tuesday, July 28 and is by appointment only. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Individuals should make their own appointment and employers should not make an appointment for their employees.

If you need to make an appointment, click here and go to COVID-19 Clinic.

Health officials add that, should the need for future drive-thru clinics arise, they will resume them.

If you need to get tested, contact your healthcare provider or head to a local urgent care location.