Cayuga Co. to hold last drive-thru clinic on July 28

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Health officials announced that they will soon be winding down their drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics.

The last one is currently set for Tuesday, July 28 and is by appointment only. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Individuals should make their own appointment and employers should not make an appointment for their employees.

If you need to make an appointment, click here and go to COVID-19 Clinic.

Health officials add that, should the need for future drive-thru clinics arise, they will resume them.

If you need to get tested, contact your healthcare provider or head to a local urgent care location.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected