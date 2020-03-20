Cayuga Community College cancels 2020 Commencement ceremony

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Cayuga Community College announced Friday the cancellation of its 2020 Commencement ceremony.

Graduating students who earned their degree in December of 2019, January of 2020, May of 2020 or the summer of 2020 are invited to participate in the next Cayuga Commencement.

CCC has transitioned most of its courses and student support services to a distance-learning format and is now transitioning its staff to work remotely.

Along with the transitions for students and staff, Cayuga has suspended operations at its childcare center.

“Throughout this transition, every decision has been made with the health and well-being of our students and staff in mind. Those are always the most important factors. Our plan allows students to continue their degree path and makes sure that our talented staff are ready to remotely support students. It combines our emphasis on safety with our continued focus on ours and our students’ academic mission.” Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant

At this time, Cayuga’s campuses remain open but are only accessible to students and staff. Fewer people on both campuses will allow for greater social distancing to enhance student and staff safety. Cleaning standards across both campuses will continue at an increased level.

The Auburn Campus library and the Fulton Campus computer lab will remain open for students and staff during weekdays. There will also be remote library reference services available weekdays online.

In Auburn, the campus library will become the service center for students. A limited number of library personnel, information technology, and other college staff will be available to help students and connect them with expanded college resources such as tutoring and advisement that are now delivered remotely. The same services will be provided in a computer lab on the Fulton Campus.

College Public Safety and Facilities will also be open, but all other college student service offices will work remotely.

