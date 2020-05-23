Cayuga Community College holds drive-thru ceremony for graduates

(WSYR-TV) — Cayuga Community College held a drive-thru ceremony on Friday night to recognize the 36 graduates of their 2020 nursing program.
All of them formed a hear on the school’s athletic field.
