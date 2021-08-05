Cayuga Community College raises scholarship funds amid hardships from pandemic

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga Community College has unanimously voted to increase funding for scholarships for new and returning students, amid greater challenges presented by the pandemic.

Scholarship funds from the Foundation Endowment will be increased by 25%, and will be available to students starting in the 2022-2023 school year.

“Scholarships provided by our Foundation are a wonderful source of support for our students, who are frequently continuing their higher education along with meeting family and career responsibilities,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “These scholarships ensure that those who need financial assistance have the opportunity to pursue their chosen academic and career pathway.”

Click here for a full list of scholarships available for CCC students, and interested students should contact the college’s Admissions and Student Financial Services Offices for information to apply for scholarships.