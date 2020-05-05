CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to recent rain, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said most local lakes and waterways are running close to, or above, flood levels.
Schenck is asking people to use extreme caution on all waterways because of debris that might be floating around.
He also wants boaters to be careful not to create a wake that can be destructive to property.
Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne has issued a high water advisory for Cayuga Lake. This advisory includes a no-wake zone within 500 feet from the shore.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: Helping children with their feelings during uncertain times
- Where’s the beef? Some Wendy’s locations without meat because of shortage
- Cayuga County asking people to use caution on waterways due to high water levels
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at 3 local businesses in Onondaga Co.
- 3 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Onondaga County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App