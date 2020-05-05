Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Cayuga County asking people to use caution on waterways due to high water levels

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to recent rain, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said most local lakes and waterways are running close to, or above, flood levels.

Schenck is asking people to use extreme caution on all waterways because of debris that might be floating around.

He also wants boaters to be careful not to create a wake that can be destructive to property.

Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne has issued a high water advisory for Cayuga Lake. This advisory includes a no-wake zone within 500 feet from the shore.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected