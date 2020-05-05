Cayuga County asking people to use caution on waterways due to high water levels

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to recent rain, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said most local lakes and waterways are running close to, or above, flood levels.

Schenck is asking people to use extreme caution on all waterways because of debris that might be floating around.

He also wants boaters to be careful not to create a wake that can be destructive to property.

Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne has issued a high water advisory for Cayuga Lake. This advisory includes a no-wake zone within 500 feet from the shore.