Cayuga County: Bad weather delaying COVID vaccine

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department reported Wednesday it has not yet received vaccine shipments expected for this week. The department says the delay is blamed on poor weather elsewhere in the country.

Cayuga County health officials also had some updates on their plan to assist residents with qualifying health conditions or comorbidities register for an appointment when vaccines are available.

The county says residents should reach out to their town or village to provide contact information. Residents in the City of Auburn can call 315-253-8316. The health department says anyone who is uncomfortable providing answers to health-related questions to town or village staff should seek out the vaccine through pharmacies or the state’s vaccine site at the fairgrounds.

The health department says you do not have to provide documentation to village, town or city officials you talk with. That documentation should be brought to the vaccine clinic when you go.

Also, no one will ask for your social security or number and there is no cost for the vaccine.