Cayuga County car dealers open by appointment only

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County’s car dealers are now able to open by appointment only.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s essential businesses executive order has been updated to allow automobile dealership showings and sales.

All interactions with the public are subject to current social distancing guidelines.

Local car dealers are encouraged to enforce the measures of the New Car Dealer Associations’ On-Site Safety Protocols, including guidance on surface cleaning, safety measures for employees, facility management, and customer contact.

In addition, the Cayuga County Health Department has issued guidance for dealerships to:

  • Consider removing break room chairs to reduce the likelihood of taking a break in close proximity of others
  • Be cognizant of employees calling in sick, ask if they want to share their health symptoms, and if they seem COVID-19 related encourage they seek health care, they can always call the Health Department.
  • Stay very cognizant of who is working when, with who, and the times as the Health Department would need this information if contact tracing were required.

