Cayuga County Food Pantries

FOR ANY RESIDENT IN CAYUGA COUNTY

CAP-COMMUNITY ACTION PROGRAM

89 York St.

Auburn, 13021

315-255-1703

Monday & Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Staff will meet you in the parking lot for pick up.

AUBURN AREA FOOD PANTRIES

CALVARY FOOD PANTRY

90 Franklin St.

Auburn, 13021

315-252-7772

Monday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Orders need to be placed ahead of time by calling the pantry.

One person is allowed in the pantry at a time in 15-minute intervals.

Bagged lunches are also available to-go on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. courtesy of the Auburn Hunger Task Force

ST. ALPHONSUS FOOD PANTRY

85 E. Genesee St.

Auburn, 13021

315-252-0710

Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Call ahead to place your order or fill out a food sheet at the door. You will be asked to wait outside while a box is prepared for you.

SALVATION ARMY

18 E. Genesee St.

Auburn, 13021

315-253-0319

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

You will need to bring a photo ID & proof of address for the pantry

CATO

CATO CHRISTIAN FOOD PANTRY

2570 E. Main St.

Cato, 13033

315-626-2734

3rd & 4th Thursday of the month, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Food boxes will be delivered in the parking lot

FAIR HAVEN

FAIR HAVEN COMMUNITY CHURCH FOOD CUPBOARD

14463 Richmond Ave.

Fair Haven, 13064

315-947-6233

3rd Tuesday of the month, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

KING FERRY

KING FERRY FOOD PANTRY

Southern Cayuga High School

2384 State Rt. 34B

Aurora, 13206

315-497-2049

1st & 3rd Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

or any day by appointment

Clients will be provided drive-thru service but will choose their own food.

MORAVIA

MORAVIA HOPE PANTRY

66 Aurora St.

Moravia, 13118

315-209-9420

1st & 3rd Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Boxes will be prepackaged and clients will drive through for orders.

Emergency appointments are available.

PORT BYRON

PORT BYRON COMMUNITY FOOD PANTRY

First United Methodist Church

8510 South St.

Port Byron, 13140

315-776-5156

Wednesday, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Boxes will be prepackaged and delivered to vehicles. No one is permitted into the pantry at this time.

The pantry will deliver food to homebound seniors.

THROOP

THROOPSVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH

2026 Turnpike Rd.

Throop, 13021

315-282-7438

315-730-4027

Thursday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Delivery is available in emergency circumstances.

UNION SPRINGS

WESTERN CAYUGA FOOD PANTRY

Trinity United Church of Christ

163 Cayuga St.

Union Springs, 13160

315-889-7302

1st Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

or any day by appointment.

WEEDSPORT

BRUTUS-SENNETT FOOD PANTRY

2892 Towpath Rd.

Weedsport, 13166

315-843-6749

2nd & 4th Monday of the month, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Forms will be completed in person while staying in vehicles and volunteers will deliver to the vehicle.

