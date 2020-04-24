Cayuga County Food Pantries

FOR ANY RESIDENT IN CAYUGA COUNTY
CAP-COMMUNITY ACTION PROGRAM
89 York St.
Auburn, 13021
315-255-1703
Monday & Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Staff will meet you in the parking lot for pick up.
AUBURN AREA FOOD PANTRIES
CALVARY FOOD PANTRY
90 Franklin St.
Auburn, 13021
315-252-7772
Monday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Orders need to be placed ahead of time by calling the pantry.
One person is allowed in the pantry at a time in 15-minute intervals.
Bagged lunches are also available to-go on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. courtesy of the Auburn Hunger Task Force
ST. ALPHONSUS FOOD PANTRY
85 E. Genesee St.
Auburn, 13021
315-252-0710
Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Call ahead to place your order or fill out a food sheet at the door. You will be asked to wait outside while a box is prepared for you.
SALVATION ARMY
18 E. Genesee St.
Auburn, 13021
315-253-0319
Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
You will need to bring a photo ID & proof of address for the pantry
CATO
CATO CHRISTIAN FOOD PANTRY
2570 E. Main St.
Cato, 13033
315-626-2734
3rd & 4th Thursday of the month, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Food boxes will be delivered in the parking lot
FAIR HAVEN
FAIR HAVEN COMMUNITY CHURCH FOOD CUPBOARD
14463 Richmond Ave.
Fair Haven, 13064
315-947-6233
3rd Tuesday of the month, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
KING FERRY
KING FERRY FOOD PANTRY
Southern Cayuga High School
2384 State Rt. 34B
Aurora, 13206
315-497-2049
1st & 3rd Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
or any day by appointment
Clients will be provided drive-thru service but will choose their own food.
MORAVIA
MORAVIA HOPE PANTRY
66 Aurora St.
Moravia, 13118
315-209-9420
1st & 3rd Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Boxes will be prepackaged and clients will drive through for orders.
Emergency appointments are available.
PORT BYRON
PORT BYRON COMMUNITY FOOD PANTRY
First United Methodist Church
8510 South St.
Port Byron, 13140
315-776-5156
Wednesday, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Boxes will be prepackaged and delivered to vehicles. No one is permitted into the pantry at this time.
The pantry will deliver food to homebound seniors.
THROOP
THROOPSVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
2026 Turnpike Rd.
Throop, 13021
315-282-7438
315-730-4027
Thursday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Delivery is available in emergency circumstances.
UNION SPRINGS
WESTERN CAYUGA FOOD PANTRY
Trinity United Church of Christ
163 Cayuga St.
Union Springs, 13160
315-889-7302
1st Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
or any day by appointment.
WEEDSPORT
BRUTUS-SENNETT FOOD PANTRY
2892 Towpath Rd.
Weedsport, 13166
315-843-6749
2nd & 4th Monday of the month, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Forms will be completed in person while staying in vehicles and volunteers will deliver to the vehicle.
