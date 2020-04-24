Cayuga County Food Pantries

FOR ANY RESIDENT IN CAYUGA COUNTY

CAP-COMMUNITY ACTION PROGRAM

89 York St. Auburn, 13021 315-255-1703 Monday & Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Staff will meet you in the parking lot for pick up.

AUBURN AREA FOOD PANTRIES

CALVARY FOOD PANTRY

90 Franklin St. Auburn, 13021 315-252-7772 Monday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Orders need to be placed ahead of time by calling the pantry.

One person is allowed in the pantry at a time in 15-minute intervals.

Bagged lunches are also available to-go on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. courtesy of the Auburn Hunger Task Force

ST. ALPHONSUS FOOD PANTRY

85 E. Genesee St. Auburn, 13021 315-252-0710 Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Call ahead to place your order or fill out a food sheet at the door. You will be asked to wait outside while a box is prepared for you.

SALVATION ARMY

18 E. Genesee St. Auburn, 13021 315-253-0319 Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

You will need to bring a photo ID & proof of address for the pantry

CATO

CATO CHRISTIAN FOOD PANTRY

2570 E. Main St. Cato, 13033 315-626-2734 3rd & 4th Thursday of the month, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Food boxes will be delivered in the parking lot

FAIR HAVEN

FAIR HAVEN COMMUNITY CHURCH FOOD CUPBOARD

14463 Richmond Ave. Fair Haven, 13064 315-947-6233 3rd Tuesday of the month, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

KING FERRY

KING FERRY FOOD PANTRY

Southern Cayuga High School 2384 State Rt. 34B Aurora, 13206 315-497-2049 1st & 3rd Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or any day by appointment

Clients will be provided drive-thru service but will choose their own food.

MORAVIA

MORAVIA HOPE PANTRY

66 Aurora St. Moravia, 13118 315-209-9420 1st & 3rd Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Boxes will be prepackaged and clients will drive through for orders.

Emergency appointments are available.

PORT BYRON

PORT BYRON COMMUNITY FOOD PANTRY

First United Methodist Church 8510 South St. Port Byron, 13140 315-776-5156 Wednesday, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Boxes will be prepackaged and delivered to vehicles. No one is permitted into the pantry at this time.

The pantry will deliver food to homebound seniors.

THROOP

THROOPSVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH

2026 Turnpike Rd. Throop, 13021 315-282-7438 315-730-4027 Thursday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Delivery is available in emergency circumstances.

UNION SPRINGS

WESTERN CAYUGA FOOD PANTRY

Trinity United Church of Christ 163 Cayuga St. Union Springs, 13160 315-889-7302 1st Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or any day by appointment.

WEEDSPORT

BRUTUS-SENNETT FOOD PANTRY

2892 Towpath Rd. Weedsport, 13166 315-843-6749 2nd & 4th Monday of the month, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Forms will be completed in person while staying in vehicles and volunteers will deliver to the vehicle.