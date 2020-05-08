Cayuga County furloughs start Monday, go through July 31

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is making an agreement with the Union for its employees.
The employees will be furloughed from May 11 through July 31 because of COVID-19 and the economic hit the county is taking.
Employees who are temporarily furloughed are able to make that additional $600 a week, in addition to unemployment from the state, which might add up to a higher amount than their income on the county payroll.
The Union said Cayuga County will continue to offer health insurance for its furloughed employees.
