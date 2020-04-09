Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County golf courses ordered to close

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following the example of Onondaga County, Cayuga County announced on Thursday they will be closing all golf courses within the county effective on Friday, April 10.

This action by Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman does not come as a surprise after Empire State Development deemed golf courses non-essential on Thursday.

I am compelled to make this decision to ensure the safety and health of all citizens of Cayuga County. When people do not comply with social distancing, they present a serious health risk to others as this virus can impact any age group, regardless of health conditions.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman

As of Thursday, there are 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, with one person dying from the disease.

