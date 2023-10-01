CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oct. 1 marks former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday, and Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity held a volunteer event and celebration in honor of the 39th president yesterday, Sept. 30.

Volunteers at the event celebrated with a cake made out to Carter, wishing him a happy birthday.

Photo courtesy of Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity

Carter has been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity since 1984 and has helped build over 4,300 houses in 14 different countries.