Cayuga County Health Department sends letter with guidance for county superintendents

Posted: / Updated:
Cayuga County_Coronavirus banner

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department sent a letter to Cayuga County School District superintendents regarding COVID-19 guidance for in-person learning in the fall. 

The goal of the letter was to prioritize safety while still allowing students to be in-person for classes. The letter read in part:

“Locally we, the Cayuga County Chairperson and Public Health Director, in consultation with our Medical Director and Board of Health physicians, recommend the preventive guidance detailed by CDC which includes a multi-layered approach to prevention. The multi-layered approach includes: vaccination, indoor masking, screening and testing, ventilation, handwashing, respiratory etiquette, staying home when ill and getting tested, contact tracing in conjunction with isolation and quarantine, cleaning and disinfection of school environment.”

Recommendations includedthe following:

  1. Do not allow any symptomatic people into school or on school transportation. This
    applies to adults and children. Even mild symptoms that mimic allergies are found to be
    indicators of COVID-19 infection.
  2. Get vaccinated. Vaccination is effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and
    death.
  3. For masking to be effective, masks need to be worn correctly and consistently. Wearing
    face coverings properly reduces the amount of virus that a positive person may transmit
    and protects others from being exposed to that virus.

The health department stressed the need for masks, saying the practice will reduce the number of students who would need to be placed in quarantine and be sent back to remote learning if a classmate tests positive for COVID. This will ultimately keep students in the classroom, the health department said.

The CDC has also provides guidance on their website for safe reopening.

