Cayuga County Health Department to hold Moderna clinic on Wednesday, March 31st

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department will hold a first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 31.

The clinic is 10 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall located at 1579 Clark Street Road in Auburn.

The clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance which is located on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.

Those eligible for this clinic fall under Phase 1a or Phase 1b of the New York State Guidance.