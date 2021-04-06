Cayuga County holding clinic Saturday featuring the one-shot COVID vaccine

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Saturday, April 10 from 1:20 to 5 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Mall.

This clinic will feature the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which means you only receive one shot, no need to come back for a second shot.

This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance which is located on the backside of the

mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the

mall will not be permitted.

Anyone 18 years old and up can receive the vaccine. An appointment is needed and can be made at the Cayuga County Health Department’s website.