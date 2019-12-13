Cayuga County holds public hearing on potential Styrofoam ban

CAYUGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County recently proposed a ban on Styrofoam and other plastic foam brands, and on Thursday residents got their chance to weigh in on the issue at a public hearing.

Under the proposal, items such as cartons, plates, cups, containers, and single-use trays would be banned.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Tucker Whitman, the Legislature Chair, about what prompted this proposal.

“We received almost 50 letters stating that there was some interest in this subject. So with that many letters, it’s kind of unusual in support or against something just randomly, so we thought we should hear the public’s opinion and get their input,” Whitman said.

If passed, the law could take effect possibly as early as the new year. This was the second of two hearings on the matter.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9