Cayuga County holds public hearing on potential Styrofoam ban

CAYUGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County recently proposed a ban on Styrofoam and other plastic foam brands, and on Thursday residents got their chance to weigh in on the issue at a public hearing.
Under the proposal, items such as cartons, plates, cups, containers, and single-use trays would be banned.
NewsChannel 9 spoke with Tucker Whitman, the Legislature Chair, about what prompted this proposal.
“We received almost 50 letters stating that there was some interest in this subject. So with that many letters, it’s kind of unusual in support or against something just randomly, so we thought we should hear the public’s opinion and get their input,” Whitman said.
If passed, the law could take effect possibly as early as the new year. This was the second of two hearings on the matter.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App