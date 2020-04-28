Cayuga County issuing permits for season-long campgrounds

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is working to issue permits to campgrounds with season-long occupancy.

Season-long occupancy are campgrounds with sites that are like a second home for the occupant.

Campgrounds are being issued permits on the following conditions:

Only campsites leased by one family group for the entire camping season may be occupied.

Only self-contained recreational vehicles with on-site bathroom facilities, potable water, and a sewer connection or an operator-run sewage scavenger service may be occupied.

All common areas must remain closed including bathhouses, laundry facilities, community rooms, pools, dining areas, campfire pits, etc.

All campers must be provided with County Health Department COVID-19 educational materials at check-in.

All campers from outside of the local area are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and non-essential travel during that time is discouraged. The campers must be advised that if they come down with symptoms during this time such as a dry cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, they should contact their primary care physician.

Campers must maintain a safe social distance of at least 6 feet from others and shall not congregate at another camper’s campsite.

Only registered campers are allowed into the campground. No outside visitors are allowed into the campground.

Contact specific campgrounds or the Cayuga County Health Department for more information.