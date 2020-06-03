Cayuga County joins campaign to give anyone access to naloxone

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is joining 33 communities across the U.S. to increase access and availability of the lifesaving overdose drug, naloxone.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan®, is a medicine administered to someone if they are overdosing on opioids, whether it’s a prescription pain medicine, heroin, or a drug containing fentanyl.

The campaign, “I am a first responder too”, works to give anyone — EMS, firefighters, family members, and friends — access to naloxone to give to someone who is overdosing from opioids.

From January through May, 60 non-fatal overdoses were reported in Cayuga County. That’s equal to an overdose almost every other day.

Nine people have died during that time from an overdose.

In comparison, in all of 2019 there were nine overdose deaths reported.

The heightened risk during the current pandemic for people suffering from opioid use is leading local communities to take action to fast-track the access and distribution of naloxone.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Cayuga County has set up a website that has naloxone training videos and a way for anyone to order a free naloxone kit.

The social media campaign runs through June 30.